Richard Barnett asks for three months to prepare for prison

Richard Barnett, 61, was found guilty on eight charges stemming from his role in the January 6 capitol riot.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Richard Barnett, the Arkansas man seen as a "face of January 6" after a picture was taken of him with his legs propped up on Nancy Pelosi's desk, is now asking for time to prepare for prison.

Barnett was found guilty on all charges related to his role in the January 6 riot of the United States Capitol and was sentenced to 54 months in prison on May 24.

He is now asking for three months to prepare before going to prison and is also requesting to be placed at a prison Yankton, South Dakota.

Barnett entered the U.S. Capitol alongside other rioters while carrying a U.S. flag and a stun gun walking stick. During his trial, he testified to the fact that he was looking for a bathroom inside the Capitol when he unwittingly entered Pelosi's office and encountered two news photographers.

The Judge reportedly told Barnett that "You're a face of January 6. You enjoy the notoriety," and stated that "You're too old for this nonsense."

According to CBS, Barnett said during the sentencing that he was "not proud" of his conduct, but that he was not "threatening," adding that "They want me to be remorseful for things I did not do."

Barnett reportedly stated that "January 6 was a traumatic day for everyone, not just law enforcement."

Barnett faced eight total charges, including:

civil disorder

obstruction of an official proceeding & aiding and abetting

entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

entering and remaining in certain rooms in a capitol building

disorderly conduct in a capitol building

parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

theft of government property

In the federal court filing on May 24, Barnett's lawyers asked the court to give him three months to prepare for prison. The filing states that Barnett would like to earn extra income before going to prison to help his disabled significant other and do home repairs.

Barnett is also asking for his prison placement to be at Yankton saying that "because of his age" he is looking for a "minimum security prison camp with no violent offenders and with work and psychological programs."

The filing says that pretrial services informed that "the Board of Prisons doesn't support placement recommendations that are over 500 miles away from the defendant's residence," but the filing says that there are no "appropriate facilities within 500 miles" and ask that he is allowed placement in Yankton, as it is the closest "appropriate facility" at approximately 545 miles away from Barnett's home in Northwest Arkansas.

This article contains contributions from the Associated Press.

