Richard 'Bigo' Barnett facing additional charge for his role in Jan. 6 riot

The added charge is related to "obstructing law enforcement" during the Jan. 6 riot.

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has indicted an Arkansas man on an additional charge related to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to documents filed on Dec. 21, the grand jury issued an indictment adding a count of civil disorder to the previous seven charges against Richard "Bigo" Barnett, a Gravette man.

Barnett was one of the most prominent people seen storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 after photos of him circulated online with his feet on Nancy Pelosi's office desk.

Barnett confirmed with 5NEWS that he was the man in the photo but that he was only looking for a bathroom inside the Capitol building.

He also reportedly took an envelope from Pelosi's office and left a note that said, "Nancy, Bigo was here, you B****."

The civil disorder charge is related to obstructing law enforcement— in this case, obstructing the Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 riot.

Other federal charges against Barnett:

obstruction of an official proceeding & aiding and abetting

entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

entering and remaining in certain rooms in a capitol building

disorderly conduct in a capitol building

parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

theft of government property

After delays, a judge recently ordered that Barnett will be in federal court on January 9, 2023.

