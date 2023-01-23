Jury finds Richard Barnett guilty on all counts for role in Capitol riot

Arkansan Richard Barnett entered the U.S. Capitol alongside other rioters while carrying a U.S. flag and a stun gun walking stick.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The federal trial for Richard "Bigo" Barnett, one of the most prominent people seen storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, has officially closed with the jury finding him guilty on all eight counts related to the incident.

Arguments came to a close in the federal trial on Friday, Jan. 20 and the jury began deliberation Monday.

The 61-year-old from Gravette became well-known after photos were posted online of him with his feet on Nancy Pelosi's office desk. He also took an envelope from her office, put a quarter on her desk, and left her a note that said, "Nancy, Bigo was here, you B****."

Barnett entered the U.S. Capitol alongside other rioters while carrying a U.S. flag and a stun gun walking stick.

Barnett, testifying near the end of his trial, said he regrets coming to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally where then-President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of supporters.

Barnett said he was looking for a bathroom inside the Capitol when he unwittingly entered Pelosi's office and encountered two news photographers. He said one of the photographers told him to “act natural,” so he lounged back in a chair and flung his legs onto the desk.

According to CBS correspondent Scott MacFarlane, the jury took "barely two hours" to render their verdict. Barnett's sentencing will take place on May 3— the judge denied the prosecutor's request for him to stay in jail until sentencing.

Barnett faced eight total charges, including:

civil disorder

obstruction of an official proceeding & aiding and abetting

entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

entering and remaining in certain rooms in a capitol building

disorderly conduct in a capitol building

parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

theft of government property

"We are certainly going to appeal," Barnett said after the verdict was read.

Barnett and his team claim he did not receive a fair trial because of the political composition of the D.C. jury pool.

"It's going to be very interesting to hear what he has to say. Perhaps more interesting than any other January 6th defendant so far," MacFarlane said. "Because Richard Barnett is one of a kind. Got on the stand and testified in his own stance and it was uniquely colorful."

MacFarlane says leading up to May 3, both sides will file arguments surrounding the guidelines of Barnett's sentencing.

"Hard to say what he's likely to face, but I think what we've seen in other cases based on similar charges, it's going to be multiple years in prison that are going to be recommended, it's just a matter of how many."

"One thing Barnett won today was, he won his freedom until his sentencing. Some January 6th defendants go immediately to prison."

Barnett will be in Arkansas until May 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device