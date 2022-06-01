Capitol rioter Richard Barnett deleted iCloud data, prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors say after a search of Barnett's iCloud account, the results "suggest" he deleted all data of his activities on January 6, 2021.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Richard "Bigo" Barnett reportedly deleted all data from his activities on January 6, 2021 from his iCloud account, federal prosecutors say in a recent court filing.

Officials secured a search warrant for Barnett's account following his arrest, according to the motion filed on May 31. But prosecutors say the results "suggest" he deleted all data of his time in Washington D.C. on January 6.

The 61-year-old from Gravette became well-known after photos were posted online of him with his feet on Nancy Pelosi's office desk.

He also took an envelope from her office, put a quarter on her desk, and left her a note that said, "Nancy, Bigo was here, you B****."

Barnett entered the U.S. Capitol alongside other rioters while carrying a U.S. flag and a stun gun walking stick. Barnett left his flag behind while leaving the Capitol building and yelled at officers that "we're fixing to call 'em in brother, get my flag" and other threats.

In an interview with police, Barnett said while driving back to Arkansas he turned location services off on his phone, only used cash, and kept his face covered. He also said agents might not find stuff at his house because he is a "smart man."

After a search, authorities found the clothing he wore that day underneath a dog crate in his partner's car. Packaging for the stun gun walking stick was found, but the item itself was never found.

His phone was also never found, but Barnett has used clips of video "apparently recorded on the phone as exhibits in support of pretrial release."

Barnett is one of the four Arkansans charged with the U.S. Capitol riot. While Thomas Mott and Robert Snow were charged with misdemeanors, Peter Francis is still facing felony charges.