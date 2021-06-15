Capitol rioter Richard Barnett asks judge to modify travel restrictions

Barnett was photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the insurrection on Capitol Hill in January.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — Richard Barnett appeared in federal court Tuesday (June 15) where he faced multiple charges related to the January 6th riot at the US Capitol. He is currently under home detention with location monitoring supervision and is prohibited from traveling more than 50 miles.

Through his attorneys, Barnett filed a motion asking the courts to travel more than 50 miles from his home in Gravette. During his time in jail, Barnett was terminated from his primary job as a window salesman. His second job of buying and selling classic cars is now his primary source of income.

According to his attorneys regarding the 50-mile limit, "This is practical from someone who lives in an urban or suburban area, it is not practical for Mr. Barnett because he lives in rural Arkansas and work frequently requires him to travel more than 50 miles from his home to buy inventory that he must inspect, appraise, negotiate, and purchase in person."

During the hearing, Barnett's attorneys told a judge he travels for work and needs an extension on the distance to continue working. They said 200-250 miles would be adequate. Barnett also told the judge he wants to travel to the annual Petit Jean swap meet. The meet usually lasts for several days and is in Morrilton, Arkansas.

The judge asked if the "vehicle" business is a side hobby or an incorporated business. Barnett's lawyers replied and said the business is not incorporated but has become his main source of income.

It's a request the prosecution said they disagree with and say would require overnight stays.

A judge took the information in the hearing and said he would decide whether or not to allow the travel extension on Thursday (June 15).

Barnett was part of the thousands of people that stormed the Capitol building while members of Congress were voting to certify Electoral College votes for then President-elect Joe Biden.