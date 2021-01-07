Report: Three Arkansas men discussed bomb plot, attacking people of color

According to FBI documents obtained by The Daily Beast, a former Marine and two other men discussed attacking employees of the DNC and people of color.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report from The Daily Blast has revealed that three men were investigated federally for discussing a plot to attack employees of the Democratic National Committee, drug users, Jewish people and people of color.

In the report, the FBI documents obtained by The Daily Beast, show that a former Marine and two other Arkansans engaged in a private Facebook message group named "Right Wing Death Squad."

After a tipster alerted the FBI to the group, an investigation began in August 2019 into the "violent rhetoric."

"Rhetoric in the private chat messages was consistent with racially motivated extremism ideology, to include aspirational violence against religious and racial minorities," a search warrant affidavit stated about the group chat. That affidavit was signed by a special agent with the FBI Little Rock Joint Terrorism Task Force.

In the group chat, Jason Garfield allegedly said "Let's just pull a McVeigh in Little Rock" and to "Just f***ing McVeigh the DNC." Timothy McVeigh, who was an American terrorist, was responsible for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.

Garfield reportedly boasted about his connections to Atomwaffen Division, a violent neo-Nazi group. At one point, he also discussed attacking Arkansas State Senator Stephanie Flowers, who is a Black woman from Pine Bluff.

So far, only one of the three men, Garfield, has been charged and was sentenced to 78 months in May 2021 for illegal gun possession.

The Marine was reportedly kicked out of the Marine Corps in April 2020 after the investigation "came to light."