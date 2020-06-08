x
Rebecca O'Donnell pleads guilty to murder of Linda Collins

Rebecca O'Donnell has plead guilty to killing former Arkansas legislator Linda Collins in June 2019.

Rebecca O'Donnell has plead guilty to the 2019 murder of former State Senator Linda Collins, according to Ken Yang who served as communications director for Collins.

Police found the body of Collins on June 4, 2019 outside of her house in Pocahontas where she reportedly died due to stabs wounds.

O'Donnell, who was a former campaign worker and friends of Collins, was arrested nearly two weeks later and charged with capital murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

She originally pleaded not guilty, but changed her guilty plea to first degree murder.

Yang said O'Donnell has been sentenced to 54 years in prison.

Robert Dittrich, the special prosecutor on the case, said that O'Donnell allegedly killed Collins for money and to avoid arrest.

