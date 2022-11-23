Razorback lineman arrested for CashApping money to himself from woman's phone

St. John is accused of stealing a woman's phone and CashApping himself $1,000 from her account.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback football lineman Jalen St. John was arrested Tuesday after the Fayetteville Police Department executed a search warrant that was issued in March of 2021.

According to the affidavit filed in Washington County Circuit Court, St. John and a friend of his went over to a woman's home and they all fell asleep in separate rooms. The next morning, the woman, identified in the affidavit as Morgan Mullett, said she woke up and both men were gone and her phone was missing.

She also noticed two $500 charges from her CashApp account to another account with the name "gang" and a picture of St. John as the profile picture.

Mullet's roommate used the Life360 app and tracked her phone's location to the apartments St. John lived in. They then went to the apartment complex and waited in a car until they saw St. John exit, walking a dog.

When the two women allegedly confronted St. John, he denied having Mullet's phone and offered to let her search his apartment but went back inside and closed the door.

After calling the police, detectives were able to link St. John's phone number to the CashApp account that received the $1,000, along with his email address.

The transactions as well as Mullet's phone were valued at a total of $1,700.

Although the warrant to arrest St. John was signed on Aug. 30, 2021, he wasn't arrested until Nov. 22, 2022.

In a statement, Razorback Football head coach Sam Pittman said, "We are aware of the charges against Jalen St. John, He has been suspended indefinitely while we gather more information from the proper authorities. Once we have that information, we will determine his status with our program moving forward."

