Ramay Junior High principal arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The principal of a Fayetteville junior high school has been arrested.

According to Washington County Jail records, David Watkins is being held on charges of harassment.

He's currently principal at Ramay Junior High in Fayetteville and previously worked as a principal at Kimmons Junior High in Fort Smith.

His bond was set at $2,500. He has since been released.

We're expecting to hear more from prosecutors about the allegations against Watkins early next week.