Arkansas man pleads guilty to murder, rape of Sydney Sutherland

A judge sentenced 29-year-old Quake Lewellyn to life in prison without parole for the murder and rape of Sydney Sutherland.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The video attached is from August 2020.)

The man accused of killing and raping a 25-year-old nurse in 2020 pleaded guilty Friday to the crimes.

He was arrested shortly after Sutherland was reported missing in August 2020 in the area of Newport, Arkansas.

Police began searching for her after she was last seen leaving for a run around 3 p.m. on August 19. Her body was found on August 21.

Lewellyn later admitted to police that he killed her.