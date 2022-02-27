Arkansas Department of Corrections sergeant fatally shot in Maumelle

Arkansas authorities responded to a 'residential disturbance' on Sunday night. Shots were fired at authorities once they arrived at the scene.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are investigating a shooting in Maumelle involving an Arkansas Department of Corrections sergeant.

Deputies say the incident started overnight on Corvallis Road and has since moved over to Overstreet off Highway 365.

Lt. Cody Burk with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said an Arkansas Department of Correction sergeant was fatally shot while PSCO was completing a welfare check at a residence on Corvallis Road for a woman who didn’t show up for work.

The sergeant was a part of the K9 tracking team and their identity has not been revealed at this time.

When deputies and officers arrived, someone began firing shots from inside of the residence.

Burk said the deputies felt like the shots were directed towards them.

When deputies entered the house, the Arkansas Department of Corrections used tracking dogs to track the suspect to a trailer on Overstreet.

The suspect began shooting from under the trailer, striking the sergeant.

However, the woman who was the subject of the welfare check has been located safely.

Maumelle Charter schools have been placed on lockdown.

The school sent a text to parents: "Currently, MCHS and MCES are on lockdown at the request of the Pulaski County Sheriff. No one is allowed in or out of the buildings. We will keep you updated. The current lockdown is not related to a school matter. The purpose is to ensure the students remain safe.”

Burk said the SWAT team and other agents are surrounding the area of the trailer are currently trying to apprehend the suspect at this time.