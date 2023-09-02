Arkansas officer fired after violent, unacceptable language toward juvenile

An officer at the Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center has been fired after an incident where they used violent language toward a resident.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An officer at the Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) has been fired after an incident where the officer reportedly used "violent and unacceptable language" toward a resident on Monday.

According to reports, three officers subdued a resident using force. As required by law, when the use of force occurs in a juvenile facility, a report was filed with the JDC interim director.

The following morning on Feb. 7, the JDC interim director interviewed the resident, who said that excessive force was used during the incident.

An internal investigation was launched and Arkansas State Police were notified about the matter.

The officers involved were immediately placed on administrative leave.

Over the course of the investigation, it was discovered that one of the officers used "violent and inappropriate language toward the resident."

As a result, the officer was fired on Thursday, February 9.

“Protecting juveniles in our care and treating them with respect is not just an expectation of our juvenile officers–it’s a requirement, and we have zero tolerance for anything less,” said Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde.

The matter has been turned over to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, where all juvenile detention officers are now required to complete de-escalation training.