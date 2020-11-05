x
Prosecutor says woman killed Arkansas lawmaker for money

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Rebecca O’Donnell, who is charged with capital murder of Sen. Linda Collins.
Rebecca O’Donnell

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A prosecutor has alleged that a woman charged with killing a former Arkansas lawmaker last year did it for money and to avoid arrest. 

Robert Dittrich, the special prosecutor assigned to the case, filed a notice with Randolph County Circuit Court in late April. 

The Arkansas Times first reported on the new filing last week. 

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Rebecca O’Donnell, 49, who is charged with capital murder, abuse of corpse and evidence tampering in the killing of Sen. Linda Collins. 

She has pleaded not guilty. Collins’ decomposed body was found outside her Pocahontas home last June.

