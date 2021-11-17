Victim of Little Rock homicide was five-months pregnant, family says

"This is getting old. To continue to have to make contact with family members based on the acts of cowards," said Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two more deadly shootings in Little Rock are adding to an already violent year for the city. It's something that the police chief is now addressing as the department searches for answers in these latest homicides.

There's been a total of 57 homicides this year in Little Rock.

"This is getting old," said Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey in a press conference Wednesday. "To continue to have to make contact with family members based on the acts of cowards."

Police say the first deadly shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. at the 2800 block of Geyer Springs Tuesday afternoon. A woman was found inside a car at the intersection of Geyer Springs and Nova Lane.

Family has identified the woman as 26-year-old Sad'e Turner.

They say she was five months pregnant.

Five hours later, at 8:45 p.m. another shooting happened inside a house on the 10000 Block of Republic Lane.

Police identified that victim as 18-year-old Xavier Johnson.

"These individuals show no respect for life. They do this and they run under the cover of darkness and I think the other thing that's significant is that it's so brazen that you do this in front of the highway state patrol office," said Humphrey.

He says the two homicides could possibly be linked.

They have active warrants out for suspects.

Police are now looking for a red Jeep Liberty that has a damaged rear window possibly covered by black plastic. Investigators say it was seen near the shooting on Geyer Springs.

"We really need the public's help in identifying a vehicle," said Humphrey.

Sad'e Turner's sister, Kysharia Blair, spoke with us for an exclusive interview.

"I don't really know what happened. You know, I'm hearing this. I'm hearing that. She was a good mom. She was pregnant with her fifth child at the time the stuff happened and before I even had friends or even knew what a friend was, I had sisters," said Blair.

Now, she's wanting answers.