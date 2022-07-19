One arrested after police chase in Prairie Grove

The police chase began in Prairie Grove Tuesday afternoon and ended with a crash in Fayetteville.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — One person was arrested after a police chase that began in Prairie Grove and ended in a crash in Fayetteville.

According to the Prairie Grove Police Department, just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver then began to flee toward Fayetteville and crashed on Highway 62 near the Interstate 49 intersection.

Police say the driver, 29-year-old Keondric Plummer, was taken into custody after he attempted to flee from the crash on foot.

He is now being charged with fleeing, reckless driving and other traffic offenses not yet made public, according to police.

No other information has been made available at this time.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.