Investigation underway for shooting that left one man dead in Poteau

James Michael Smith, 39, of Poteau was identified as the man who died after being shot.

POTEAU, Okla. — The Poteau Police Department responded to a call about a man being shot at around 2:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

This happened on the 300 block of Carter Street. When officers arrived they found Joshua James Michael Smith, 39 on the front steps of a residence with a gunshot wound.

Smith was transported to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center where he died.

No further information has been provided. This is an ongoing investigation.

