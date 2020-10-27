Poteau Police investigating a suspicious death

Poteau officers were called to 204 South Bagwell Street about an unconscious male bleeding from the head.

POTEAU, Okla. — Poteau Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found unconscious bleeding from his head on Monday (Oct. 26).

According to Poteau Police Chief Stephen Fruen, Poteau officers were called to 204 South Bagwell Street about an unconscious male bleeding from the head.

The man, identified as Billy Leroy Mashaney, was taken to the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, where he later died, according to Chief Fruen. Mashaney's body was transported to Tulsa for an autopsy.

Following an investigation, it was noted by medical officials that Mashaney's death was suspicious.

Poteau Police are now working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death.