Poteau man arrested for rape and assault after attacking female neighbor with a knife

POTEAU, Okla. — A Poteau man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked his female neighbor with a knife and sexually assaulted the woman.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 20), Poteau officers were called to an apartment in the 100 block of Windham Street in reference to an assault.

Once on the scene, officers made contact with a 30-year-old woman who had several wounds on her neck and torso.

The woman told the officers that a neighbor, identified as 30-year-old Ricky Lloyd Amos Jr. of Poteau, had come to her apartment and asked to use her bathroom.

She stated that after allowing Amos into her apartment, he stabbed and slashed her with a knife multiple times and sexually assaulted her, Poteau Police Assistant Chief Greg Russell reports.

The woman was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center and then transferred to a Tulsa area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Amos was found hiding behind the apartment complex and was taken into custody.