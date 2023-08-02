Police: Unknown number of people injured after shooting in Van Buren

Southwest EMS confirmed that several victims have been transported after reports of a shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Cpl. Megan Slayton with the Van Buren Police Department, police are investigating a shooting at a home near Cedar Street on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The call reportedly was received by the police department around 4:10 p.m.

Slayton confirmed with 5NEWS that there is not a current threat to the public, no officers were injured, and an "unknown number of people" were transported for injuries.

Southwest EMS said that they responded to the incident and transported "several" victims.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device