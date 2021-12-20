Police: Two men found dead in vehicle outside of Baptist Hospital in Little Rock

Little Rock police are investigating this incident as a double homicide after a secondary crime scene was located at the intersection of W. 36th and John Barrow.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Just before midnight, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, Little Rock police officers responded to a call at Baptist Hospital.

Off duty Capital Police advised there were two males inside a vehicle that appeared to be deceased.

When officers arrived, they discovered a Silver Volkswagen Jetta still running near the front entrance of the hospital. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered two males deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The vehicle was also showed to be stolen.

The Pulaski County Coroner responded and transported both victims for autopsy.

While on scene, a third victim arrived at the hospital and was treated for an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

After interviewing witnesses, it was determined a secondary crime scene was located at the intersection of W. 36th and John Barrow.