x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Two men arrested in connection to murder of 16-year-old in Fayetteville

Two people from Marianna, Ark. have been arrested for a homicide in Fayetteville that happened in September.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two people have been arrested in connection to the homicide of a 16-year-old in Fayetteville. 

Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced Thursday, Oct. 21, that two people were in custody in connection with a homicide reported on Sept. 10, 2021, at West Pleasant Woods Drive.

On Friday, Sept. 10, around 10:30 p.m., Fayetteville police officers responded to a home on West Pleasant Woods Drive in reference to a shooting. 

Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive 16-year-old male inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers immediately began life-saving efforts but were unable to save the victim, Chief Reynolds said.

An initial investigation led detectives to determine the shooting was a homicide.

After several weeks of investigating, detectives requested an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Christopher Johnson Jr., of Marianna, for second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. 

Another arrest warrant was issued for 18-year-old Paul Whitaker of Marianna for hindering apprehension or prosecution and accomplice to tampering with physical evidence.

On Monday, Oct. 18, detectives from the Fayetteville Police Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force, along with the USMS Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force, and the Marianna Police Department located and arrested Johnson Jr. and Whitaker in Marianna for the above charges.

This investigation is ongoing. The victim's identity and details surrounding the homicide have not been released at this time.

RELATED: Arkansas man jailed in death of man found near highway

RELATED: Police: Oklahoma physician arrested for murder after woman dies in Arkansas during roadtrip

In Other News

Hunt for two suspects in fatal Boone Co. shooting continues, U.S. Marshals join search