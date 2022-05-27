Police: 4 teens arrested in shooting death of another North Little Rock teen

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Jaylen Brown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On March 31, around 4:30 a.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the intersection of Lansbrook and E. Bethany in regards to a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they located the victim, later identified as 17-year-old Jaylen Brown, lying in the roadway suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

During the course of the investigation several suspects were identified.

On Wednesday, May 25, detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department obtained arrest warrants for:

Joseph Dickerson, 16, of Little Rock

Cortlen Waters, 18, of Little Rock

Janovee Brown, 17, of Little Rock

Jacovee Brown, 17, of Little Rock

The four suspects in this case were arrested on Thursday, May 26, and each have been charged with First Degree Murder in connection with the shooting death of Jaylen Brown.

The juvenile suspects have been charged as adults.

The suspects were transported to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility where they are currently being held without bond.

Their initial court appearance is scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 9 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police have not revealed how the four teens were developed as suspects.