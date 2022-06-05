Deputies: Springdale shooting leaves one man dead, suspect in custody

Washington County deputies were called to a home in the 19100 block of Sonora Road Friday morning in response to a person who was shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A man is dead, and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Friday, May 6, morning in Springdale.

Washington County deputies were called to a home in the 19100 block of Sonora Road for a person who had been shot. Central EMS also responded, and a male victim was confirmed deceased at the scene, according to Kelly Cantrell, public information officer with the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Contrell says a person of interest in the shooting is currently in custody on other charges. His name is not being released at this time.

The sheriff's office does not believe there are any other threats to the public.

The victim's body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.