Police: Shooting near Harry E. Kelley Park

Fort Smith Police say a female victim is stable but a search is underway for a potential male victim.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) reported a shooting in the Fort Smith and Riverfront Park area with a search for a potential victim underway. 

On Monday (Sept.27), FSPD says a shooting was reported near Harry E. Kelley Park at 7:13 p.m. has police and Fire on scene. 

Police say a male suspect is in custody. 

Police say a female victim was shot multiple times but is stable. Police also say they are conducting a search for a potential male victim who they believe has also been shot. 

Please follow this story for updates. 

