Police respond to shooting on Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville

One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Emergency crews responded to Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville Friday (Jan. 22) evening in response to a shooting. 

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed that one person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Murphy did not say if the suspected shooter was in custody yet. He says there is no threat to the public at this time.

5NEWS has a crew at the scene gathering more details about the incident.  

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

