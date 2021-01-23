Police respond to shooting on Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Emergency crews responded to Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville Friday (Jan. 22) evening in response to a shooting.
Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed that one person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Murphy did not say if the suspected shooter was in custody yet. He says there is no threat to the public at this time.
5NEWS has a crew at the scene gathering more details about the incident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.