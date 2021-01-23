Police respond to shooting on Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville

One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Emergency crews responded to Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville Friday (Jan. 22) evening in response to a shooting.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed that one person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Murphy did not say if the suspected shooter was in custody yet. He says there is no threat to the public at this time.

