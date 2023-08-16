Shooting in Fayetteville leaves one person dead, police say

"This is an active investigation and no more information will be released at this time," police said in an initial statement.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A person has died after a shooting on Leverett Avenue in Fayetteville just before midnight on Tuesday, Fayetteville police confirmed.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, officers reported to an apartment at 920 N. Leverett Ave. in response to a shooting.

Murphy said while police were investigating, the reported victim arrived at a nearby hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The person died.

"This is an active investigation and no more information will be released at this time," Murphy said in an initial statement on the morning of Aug. 16.