Police: Shooting involving an officer occured near the Springdale Public Library

Police say that an "officer-involved shooting" occurred near the Springdale Public Library on S Pleasant Street—5NEWS is on the scene now.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Police are responding to a shooting involving an officer near the Springdale Public Library at this time.

Police say that the suspect is twenty years old, and was armed with a weapon when they arrived.

The suspect allegedly ran from officers after a brief conversation before pulling a handgun out of his waistband. Police report that officers fired multiple shots at the suspect during the chase that went across "several backyards," and that when the police caught up to the suspect, they noted he had sustained injuries during the pursuit.

Police do not state if the suspect fired his weapon or not, but they do confirm that the suspect has been sent to a local hospital.

One officer is reported to have been injured during the foot pursuit.

Residents have told 5NEWS that they heard three shots, followed by a woman's scream, and police yelling.

According to police, both Washington and Springdale police departments will host investigations, and one officer is on paid administrative leave as per policy.

The investigation is ongoing, and reporters are in the field.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

