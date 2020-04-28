Police see an uptick in graffiti crimes during coronavirus pandemic

Local law enforcement is seeing an uptick in one specific crime with students out of school and having more time on their hands.

Graffiti has shown up across multiple towns in Northwest Arkansas during the coronavirus pandemic.

5NEWS spoke with residents in some of the neighborhoods impacted, and they say graffiti keeps popping up overnight, with more and more showing up each day.

In Fayetteville and Gravette, police say they are aware of the situation and have a good idea of who is responsible.

"Kids are bored. It's predominantly a juvenile crime that is occurring. They are walking around with backpacks on, spray painting fences and walls and stuff like that," Sgt. Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Over the last several weeks, Fayetteville police have seen an increase in graffiti and tagging on private property across town.

Sgt. Murphy wants the people responsible for the graffiti to understand that grabbing a can of spray paint and tagging walls and fences won't come without consequences.

"Damaging someone's property in excess of $1,000 is going to be a felony, and that could get you landed down at the juvenile detention center, and nobody wants that," Murphy said.

Fayetteville police have cited multiple people for the crime. In Gravette, an arrest was made Tuesday (April 28).

Both departments say they expect more to come. Neither believes the graffiti is gang-related, just kids out of school up to no good.

"We had a person call in and say that they saw the kids at the dollar store buying paint. Just keep your eyes open if you see anything, don't hesitate to contact the police department," Bryan Smith with the Gravette Police Department said.

Booth departments are urging the community to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.