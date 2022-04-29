Police searching for a suspect-at-large in an alleged domestic stabbing in Fort Smith

Fort Smith Police are on the scene at a domestic-related stabbing in the 3300 block of Walnut Street and are looking for alleged suspect Quenton Phelan.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are searching for a suspect wanted in relation to a domestic stabbing that happened on Friday, April 29.

Fort Smith Police say officers are at the scene of a domestic-related stabbing in the 3300 block of Walnut Street.

Police say one adult male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries after an altercation with a family member and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of suspect Quenton Phelan.

If you have any information that can assist, please dial 911 or (479) 709-5000.

