Fayetteville police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

Fayetteville Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that took place in the area of College Avenue on Sept 6.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Fayetteville police, there was a shooting that occurred at 1641 North College Avenue at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

According to information released by the Fayetteville Police Department, a nearby officer responded to the incident after hearing gunshots. The release said the male victim suffered from a gunshot wound. Police have not released his identity at this time.

Responding officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived and was able to transport the victim to the hospital where he later died, according to officials with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police said the suspect in this incident has not yet been located.

According to police, this is an active investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available. Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public. The information they released said the incident was "not a random act of violence."

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Last night, Tuesday, September 6 at approximately 9:55PM, there was a shooting at 1641 N.... Posted by Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device