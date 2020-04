Police are searching for a man who pointed a gun and tried to rob a vendor behind Harps on North College Avenue in Fayetteville Tuesday (April 14) morning.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Police are searching for a man who pointed a gun and tried to rob a vendor behind Harps on North College Avenue in Fayetteville Tuesday (April 14) morning.

The suspect took off in a vehicle, according to officers with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police say the vehicle tag is 221ZBW, and is possibly an orange Chevy Cruz.

Police have put out a BOLO for the suspect.