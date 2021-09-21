Five arrested during drug bust at Booneville motel

Investigators obtained a search warrant for secured areas of the Holiday Capri Motel, including the office.

BOONEVILLE, Arkansas — Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in a drug bust on Monday (Sept. 20) when visiting four rooms at the Holiday Capri Motel in Booneville.

Officers found illegal narcotics and felony paraphernalia, during the search, resulting in the arrest of five suspects who will face felony drug charges. One of the suspects is the current manager of the motel.

Investigators were then able to obtain a search warrant for other secured areas of the motel, including the office.

According to the Booneville Police Department, the residents who live in the four rooms that were initially searched are on probation, parole or suspended sentences with a search waiver.

The Booneville Police Department, Logan County Sheriff's Office, 15th Drug Task Force and Arkansas Probation and Parole were all involved in the operation.