Crawford County Sheriff searching for attempted armed robbery suspect in Alma

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office responded to Workman's Hilltop Travel Center in Alma off of the Rudy Exit for a report of an attempted armed robbery.

Example video title will go here for this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Crawford County deputies responded to Workman's Hilltop Travel Center on Hwy 282 in Alma off of the Rudy Exit for a report of a possible armed robbery Friday, Sept. 9.

According to Sheriff Jimmy Damante, a family from Texarkana, driving a large RV and traveling up to NWA for tomorrow's Hog game, stopped at Workman's to fuel up.

Investigators said while a man with the family was pumping gas, a Black male driver traveling in an older BMW or Mercedes parked on the side of Workman's, got out and approached him with a gun. The sheriff said the man with the gun demanded the victim's wallet.

In a "strong stance," the sheriff says the victim said "I don't think so" and pulled out a "bigger gun" and pointed it at the suspect. The sheriff says the suspect started running away and as he did, he fired a few shots back at the victim but no one was injured.

The victim did not fire his weapon, according to Sheriff Damante.

Police have reviewed the surveillance footage from the convenience store and are now looking for the suspect.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.