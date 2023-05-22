Prairie Grove shooting suspect targeted victim, police say

Investigators say Cecedrice Poole entered a home on Sundowner Ranch Avenue where he shot and killed Cedric King with a rifle.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — New details surrounding a shooting that left one man dead and another arrested in Prairie Grove on Thursday, May 18 have been released.

Preliminary reports show that officers with the Prairie Grove Police Department responded to an "armed person call with a gunshot victim" on Sundowner Ranch Avenue around 10:31 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the report, 39-year-old Cecedrice Poole, who police identified as a suspect in the shooting, entered the home and shot 40-year-old Cedric King with a rifle. King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Poole fled the scene in a vehicle, drove down the road, and shot at the residence while a 17-year-old was in the front yard. He later crashed into parked cars a few blocks away. Witnesses observed and photographed Poole exiting his vehicle with a rifle before fleeing on foot, according to police.

A short time later, police say they located Poole in the area he fled toward.

He did not have any weapons on him when he was found but police say he was carrying a plastic bag containing 26.81 grams of cocaine.

After further investigation and being taken to a hospital for injuries, Poole was taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Investigators say they learned that Poole was upset after finding out that the mother of his 6-year-old child, who lives in the home, had another man in the residence with his daughter present.

According to police, five people including Poole's daughter were home when Poole shot and killed King.

The report states that Poole didn't shoot anyone else in the home, even though he had the opportunity, indicating that King was "clearly targeted."

Prairie Grove Police Captain Jeff O'Brien said that investigators worked "all night to interview witnesses. There were several people in the home that had to be interviewed to figure out the details of what happened and why it happened.”

A check of Arkansas court records shows that Poole is facing multiple charges, including capital murder and aggravated residential burglary. He is scheduled to appear in court for his capital murder charge on June 23, 2023, with a bond set at $500,000.

Court records also show a long list of previous felony charges for Poole including kidnapping, drugs and gun charges.

