Police respond to alleged armed robbery at University House Apartments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a suspect after an alleged armed robbery at University House Apartments on West Hudson Drive.

According to a UAPD Facebook post Thursday (Oct, 15), around 8:15 p.m. Fayetteville Police responded to the possible armed robbery.

UAPD says the suspect is a dark-skinned male with a shaved head. He was wearing a white COVID-style medical mask, white shirt, dark camo pants and backpack with a cigarette lighter duct-taped on the left strap. The male was last seen going south.

If anyone has information that will help identify or locate the suspect, you're asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555.

UAPD says as part of general safety suggestions, everyone is reminded to use caution when walking alone after dark. When traversing the campus, always be aware of your surroundings and stay alert for anyone approaching you or your vehicle. Residents should lock their doors when in their halls and lock their car doors when in their vehicles.

The University Police Department provides walking escorts as shift activity allows.

You may also visit the website at uapd.uark.edu to download the safety apps SafeZone and Rave Guardian. These apps provide a notification to designated persons or the police department including the ability to set a safety timer along with additional options.

Do not hesitate to contact or text tips to the University Police Department at 479-575-2222.

Counselors are available at the Pat Walker Health Center for those adversely impacted or desiring more information. CAPS phone number is 479-575-5276.