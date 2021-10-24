Police: Overnight shooting in Conway leaves officer wounded, one person dead

Arkansas State Police have been requested by The Conway Police Department to investigate a shooting that occurred overnight involving two of their officers.

CONWAY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have been requested by The Conway Police Department to investigate a shooting that occurred overnight Saturday, which involved two of their officers.

According to reports, a driver aimed and fired their firearm at two Conway police officers, who then returned gunfire at the gunman. One of the two police officers was injured in the exchange.

The man was reportedly being stopped by police in a traffic stop, when he exited his vehicle, grabbed his gun and shot officers, striking one in the leg. The man then retreated before being shot by police at the front of his car.

Reports say that 35-year-old Nicholas Smith, who was driving the vehicle that was stopped by Conway police, died right at the scene of the incident. The Conway police officer that was injured in the incident is expected to make a full recovery after being transported to the hospital.

The incident occurred at 12:49 a.m. as the traffic stop happened at College Avenue and Fairway Drive. Reports say that Smith was being stopped due to a previous residential disturbance in the area that he was linked to.

Reports indicate that the Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigative Division have been assigned to investigate this incident.

A case is being prepared to be filed and submitted to the Faulkner County prosecuting attorney who will determine if the use of deadly force by the Conway officers was consistent with that of Arkansas laws.