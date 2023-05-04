Police: One person shot on N. 46th Street in Fort Smith

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person was injured in a shooting on N. 46th Street at 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to Fort Smith police.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fort Smith police said the shooting happened outside a home and "appears to be isolated with no threat to the public."

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

