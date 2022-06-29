Police: Man shot at Lyft driver in Van Buren, fled on foot

According to police, they are looking for a man who shot at his Lyft driver after jumping out of the car in Van Buren.

Example video title will go here for this video

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Van Buren police, they are looking for a man who shot at a Lyft driver after jumping out of the car at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Van Buren Police Chief Jamie Hammond said a Lyft driver picked up 34-year-old DeAngelo Lee in Fort Smith and when they drove to Van Buren, an alleged altercation took place and both the driver and Lee "went for" their own guns. Lee allegedly "jumped out, shot at the car and fled."

Lee fled the area of 3rd and Main Street after shooting at the Lyft driver and was last seen in the downtown area, police said. He has not been arrested.

The driver was not injured.