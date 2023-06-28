Police: Man dies after allegedly attempting to break into Fort Smith home

Officials claim that the man was "allegedly breaking into the residence, which led to the fatal shooting."

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, one person is dead after a shooting on Seven Oaks Drive on Wednesday evening.

When police arrived at the scene, the man was found with "a life-threatening injury" and pronounced dead after he was transported to a local hospital, FSPD said.

Officials claim that the man was "allegedly breaking into the residence, which led to the fatal shooting."

The investigation is ongoing.

