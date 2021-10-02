Police looking to identify Pea Ridge storage unit theft suspects

Police are investigating a storage unit theft at Oak View Self Storage.

PEA RIDGE, Ark — Pea Ridge Police are investigating a breaking/entering and theft of property at Oak View Self Storage.

According to police, the storage unit was broken into on Jan. 25 around 4 p.m.

Video surveillance shows a black 4-door Chevy pickup truck pulling a trailer parked next to the unit and what appears to be a white male in his 20's or 30's exits the driver's seat.

The police report states that the driver of the truck used bolt cutters to cut the lock off of the unit.

The report states that shortly after what appears to be a white female in her 20's or 30's exited the front passenger seat and goes into the open unit.

The male was wearing blue jeans, a tan Carhart type coat and a blue or black and white hat. The female had dark hair and was wearing blue jeans and a camouflage jacket.

The video shows both suspects removing items from the unit, but police say it's difficult to see what exactly was removed. Police say this went on for about 30 minutes.

Police say the truck's license plate number was covered up by the trailer.