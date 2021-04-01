x
Police locate runaway minor, arrest Barling man for alleged sexual assault

27-year-old Jacob Stevens was arrested for alleged sexual assault after the runaway minor was found.

BARLING, Ark. — A Barling man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile. 

On Dec. 30, 2020, the Barling Police Department received a call from the Mulberry Police Department about a juvenile who had run away and was believed to be in Barling.  

According to a press release, officers arrived at a residence on H Street in Barling and located the minor who was then safely turned over to the custody of Mulberry Police Department.  

While on the scene, officers made contact with 27-year-old Jacob Stevens, of Barling. 

The press release states that during the investigation into the runaway minor, evidence was found that lead investigators to believe that the minor may have been sexually assaulted during their time with Stevens.  

Stevens was placed under arrest at the Barling Police Department and faces charges of Sexual assault 2nd degree and Possession of explicit material.

Police say additional charges are possible.

