Arkansas State Police, Department of Corrections launch investigations into death of inmate

The Arkansas Department of Corrections found an inmate dead in his cell at the Varner Unit Thursday morning.

GOULD, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Corrections found inmate Caleb Cogburn #180267 dead in his cell at the Varner Unit on Thursday at approximately 6:40 a.m.

The Department of Corrections notified the Arkansas State Police, who will be conducting an investigation into the death. The Department of Corrections will also be conducting its own internal investigation.

Inmate Cogburn was a 24-year-old white male serving a 40-year sentence out of Pope County for rape.