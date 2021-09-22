Police: Investigating shooting into a Fayetteville residence

The Fayetteville Police say the shooting took place on the Razorback Greenway near Poplar street on Tuesday night (Sept. 21).

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) says it is investigating a shooting into an occupied residence from the trail around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

FPD put in a Facebook post that it received several calls of what sounded like automatic gunfire near 650 Poplar street around the mile marker 3.39 of the Razorback Greenway trail.

The police say evidence has been collected and that no one inside the residence was injured. They also say the investigation is ongoing but are also urging residents to follow safety practices along the trail.