Arkansas police fatally shoot man after allegedly stealing taxi, stabbing officer

Police say the suspect was fatally shot by a state trooper after the suspect approached a highway police officer and stabbed him.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A Little Rock man has died after being fatally shot by an Arkansas State Trooper Saturday evening.

According to police, 58-year-old Aloysius Keaton was shot and killed after allegedly stabbing a Highway Police Officer with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Police say Keaton was wanted after stealing a taxi on Baseline Road "only minutes prior to being approached by a state trooper and the highway police officer" on Roosevelt Road near I-30.

Keaton then reportedly left the taxi after losing control and crashing into another vehicle.

He then attempted to flee the scene when he was approached by the highway police officer.

Keaton then allegedly stabbed the officer.

"Keaton, still brandishing the weapon, moved toward the state trooper who fired a [taser] in an attempt to stop Keaton," a press release from the Arkansas State Police stated.

State police say the taser wasn't effective and the state trooper ordered Keaton to drop the weapon. Keaton then allegedly charged toward the trooper and was shot.

Keaton later died at the hospital.

The Arkansas State trooper is currently on paid administrative leave.