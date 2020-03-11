Police investigating 'apparent' murder of Arkansas woman

Arkansas State Police are joining the Pike County Sheriff's Office after a Delight woman was found dead Tuesday morning.

DELIGHT, Ark. — Arkansas State Police will be joining the Pike County Sheriff's Office in the investigation of the "apparent" murder of an Arkansas woman.

Pike County deputies say they located the body of 63-year-old Theresa Humphry Tuesday morning on Billstown Road in Delight.

Police say a 39-year-old man has been taken into custody and is being held in Pike County Jail while the investigation continues.