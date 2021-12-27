x
Crime

Police: One person injured after shooting at Poteau motel

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, officers and EMS were called to the Economy Inn where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

POTEAU, Okla. — The Poteau Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

According to police, just after 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, officers and EMS were called to the Economy Inn on North Broadway in reference to a shooting. 

Officers found 44-year-old Wesley Lee McDaniel with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken by life flight to a Tulsa hospital and is stable but in critical condition. 

The shooting is still under investigation and police say there is no suspect information to release.

