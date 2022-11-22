Police investigate shooting that injured a driver in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Rogers over the weekend.
According to the Rogers Police Department, just after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, a vehicle stopped in the roadway to let a passenger out near an apartment building at 601 W. Easy Street.
The vehicle was then hit by a bullet from behind, which went into the cab and struck the driver. Police say the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information has been made available at this time.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you're asked to contact the RPD at 479-636-4141, attn CID.
