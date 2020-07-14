Police investigate officer-involved shooting at Travelers Inn in Van Buren

Investigators say there has been a shooting at the motel, but details surrounding it have not been made available at this time.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting at the Travelers Inn motel in Van Buren.

Van Buren Police are on the scene at Highway 64 where it turns into Highway 71 in front of the Travelers Inn.

Investigators say there has been a shooting at the motel, but details surrounding it have not been made available at this time. They have not said what lead to the shooting or if anyone was hurt or deceased.

According to Jonathan Wear with VBPD this is an officer-involved shooting.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the shotting at this time.

According to passing motorists, Highway Police did have the east and westbound lanes shut down but say they are moving slowly now.

The area is right off of Exit 2A of I-540 near the Western Sizzlin in Van Buren.