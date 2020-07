According to Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. One man was shot.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a townhouse on Ball Avenue near Mission Boulevard Wednesday (July 29).

Murphy says a 27-year-old man was shot but his condition is unknown at this time. The man's identity has not been released at this time.

Police say one person is in custody.