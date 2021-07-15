The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Miami Drive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A resident at a home in the 1200 block of Miami Drive shot a 40-year-old man who was attempting to steal something off of his property and then promptly rushed him to a local hospital, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived to the scene, after hearing reports of shots fired in the area, they could not find anyone at the home. The two were then found at a local hospital where the man who was shot was being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police said it appears the act was random and the men did not know each other.

